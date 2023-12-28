Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,081,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,836,379. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $212.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

