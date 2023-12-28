Harrington Investments INC Buys 505 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,294,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Intel by 48.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 731,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 238,213 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 12,487,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,824,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.