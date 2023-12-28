Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
AT&T Stock Performance
T stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
