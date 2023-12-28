GDS Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GDS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $77.34 during trading on Thursday. 1,519,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,243. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.