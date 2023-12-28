Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.83. 516,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day moving average of $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

