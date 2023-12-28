Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,150,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.76. 3,297,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,713. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

