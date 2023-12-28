Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires 30,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,977. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

