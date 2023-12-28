6,187 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSP traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.36. 1,869,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,798. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.