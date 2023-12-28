Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.74. 539,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,800. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

