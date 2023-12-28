Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.43. 471,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,885. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

