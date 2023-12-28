Mill Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.53. 180,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.65 and its 200 day moving average is $332.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $386.69. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

