HWG Holdings LP Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $390.31. 68,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,989. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $274.80 and a 12-month high of $396.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.94.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

About Moody's

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

