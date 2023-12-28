HWG Holdings LP Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. 1,237,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,426. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

