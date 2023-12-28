Coerente Capital Management Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coerente Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 4.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.01. 1,761,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

