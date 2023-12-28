Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 4.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

SBUX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,909. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

