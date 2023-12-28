HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.79.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $490.72. The stock had a trading volume of 761,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,937. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.01 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.93 and its 200 day moving average is $430.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

