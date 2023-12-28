McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

