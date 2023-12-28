McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $457,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 27,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLK traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $815.24. The stock had a trading volume of 101,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,949. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $711.87 and a 200 day moving average of $696.69. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

