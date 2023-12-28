Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,716,000 after buying an additional 1,453,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 564,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,099. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Get Our Latest Report on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.