Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 855,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.57 and a twelve month high of $75.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

