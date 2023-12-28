Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.7% during the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 22.1% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.37. The firm has a market cap of $831.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

