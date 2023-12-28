Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 258 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $215.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.70.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.