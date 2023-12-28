S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $441.61. The stock had a trading volume of 91,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.56.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.