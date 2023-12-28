Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.37. 678,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,008. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $257.85 billion, a PE ratio of 101.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,048 shares of company stock worth $200,886,741 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

