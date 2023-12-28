Riversedge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 234,898 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,025,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,832 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

