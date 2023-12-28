General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.06. The stock had a trading volume of 205,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.38. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $258.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

