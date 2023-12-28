iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 874,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

