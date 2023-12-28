Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,121.60. 512,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,548. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $548.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $966.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $900.06.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

