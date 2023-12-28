MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

