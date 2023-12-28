Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

SBUX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

