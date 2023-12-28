Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.0 %

PLD opened at $134.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

