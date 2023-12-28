Provident Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.69 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

