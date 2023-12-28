3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 112.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.29. 336,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

