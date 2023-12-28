Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $806.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $648.23 and a one year high of $824.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $775.19 and its 200-day moving average is $770.49.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.