Secure Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

