Heritage Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

