GDS Wealth Management Sells 255 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $210.90. The stock had a trading volume of 368,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,351. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

