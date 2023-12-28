Verity & Verity LLC Sells 21,531 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,531 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

DLR traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,638. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.