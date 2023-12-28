Virginia National Bank Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Virginia National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $233.53. 191,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,361. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

