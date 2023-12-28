Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.07. 37,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $92.27.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

