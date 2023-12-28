Riversedge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTWG stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.26. 38,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,718. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $187.78. The company has a market cap of $800.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

