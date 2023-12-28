iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,150. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

