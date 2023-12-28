Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $158.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,365. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

