Riversedge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $65.42. 557,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,952. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

