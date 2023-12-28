Financial & Tax Architects LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,292 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 461,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,568. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

