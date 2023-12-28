McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375,662. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

