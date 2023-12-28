Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $156.11. 388,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

