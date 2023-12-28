Jmac Enterprises LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,055,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,270,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,062,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after buying an additional 57,747 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,208,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 387,383 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,952,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 9,486,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,305,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

