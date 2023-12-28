AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Increased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after acquiring an additional 499,916 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $67.40. 1,415,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,078. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

