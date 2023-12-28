SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lessened by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.11. 107,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

